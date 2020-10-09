AIOps Platform Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service, Component, Application, Deployment, Organisation Size, Vertical and Region

AIOps Platform Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 12 % during the forecast period.

AIOps (Artificial intelligence for IT operations) platforms are software systems that combine machine learning functionality, big data and artificial intelligence to enhance and automate IT operations processes and tasks including availability, analysis. AIOps supports performance monitoring and IT service management and automation to accomplish its goal of continuous improvements.

Rapid change in IT operations and lack of skilled professionals are some of the restraining factors that could affect the growth of AIOps platform market. The growing demand for AI-based services, increasing investment in AIOps technology, increasing shift of organizations core business towards cloud are some of the major factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

AIOps platform market is segmented by services, component, application, deployment, organization size, vertical and region. In the case of the component segment, the platforms are expected to have the XX market size during the forecast period, as it provides multiple IT operations disciplines with advanced capabilities directly and indirectly. The platform is centralized, flexible and helps to deliver data insights continuously.

The real-time analytics are expected to have the XX market size among all the applications during the forecast period. This segment provides data drive approach for detecting, prioritizing and resolving incidents. It helps to reduce the time required for detection.

Region segment is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to reach the XX% CAGR while North America is expected to have the XX market size during the forecast period. Growing convergence of different technologies such as AI, ML, big data and analytics have created an influence in these regions and led to an increase in IT budget. It owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global AIOps Platform Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global AIOps Platform Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global AIOps Platform Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global AIOps Platform Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the AIOps Platform Market Report

AIOps platform market, by Services

• Implementation service

• License and maintenance service

• Training and education service

• Consulting service

• Managed service

AIOps platform market, by Component

• Platforms

• Services

AIOps platform market, by Application

• Real-time analytics

• Infrastructure management

• Network and security management

• Application performance management

• Others (Cloud monitoring, Anomaly detection, Log and Event management, and Root cause and App experience analytics)

AIOps platform market, by Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud

AIOps platform market, by Organisation Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

AIOps platform market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• RoW

AIOps platform market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Telecom and IT

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Others (Education, Automotive, Transport and Logistics, and Energy and Utilities)

AIOps Platform Market Key Players

• IBM

• CA Technologies

• Micro Focus

• VMware

• Splunk

• HCL

• AppDynamics

• MoogSoft

• BMC Software

• FixStream

• Correlsense

