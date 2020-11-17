Biden warns: blockade could lead to more corona deaths

Wilmington (dpa) – The corona virus is not taking a break because of the US elections, quite the contrary. President-elect Joe Biden is now stepping up the pressure on incumbent President Donald Trump.

Because of his refusal to hand over government business, even more people are at risk of dying from corona infections, Biden warned. For example, his team must have access to plans that show how more than 300 million Americans should be vaccinated, he said Monday (local time) in his hometown of Wilmington. “It’s a huge, huge business,” he said.

The Democrat and former vice president warned: “If we don’t vote, more people could die.” If her team had to wait for the inauguration on January 20 to prepare, they would delay it all by a month or a month and a half. That is why it is important that the vote takes place now or “as soon as possible”. Typically, the process of transferring powers to the United States begins immediately after the election of a new president.

Republican Trump refuses to recognize the Democrat’s electoral victory, however. His government has therefore not yet initiated the legally required transition. This would give Biden and his team access to government and secret service ministries, authorities and confidential information before they take office. The transition period between election and swearing-in is more than two months.

The virus continues to march across the country: on average, more than 140,000 new confirmed infections and around 1,000 deaths have recently been reported daily. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 11.2 million infections and more than 247,000 deaths from Covid have been reported in the country of 330 million people since the start of the pandemic.

Biden was cautiously optimistic that Trump would give in sooner or later. “I hope the president will be a little more far-sighted before January 20.” He added that Trump’s stance on the blockade had not hindered his entry into office as much as it was “embarrassing” for the country.

Biden was declared the winner by US media on November 7 – four days after the election. However, Trump speaks of electoral fraud without providing any evidence. He and the Republicans have filed several lawsuits. The Trump administration justifies the delay in the handover with the ongoing procedures. The lawsuits have so far been largely unsuccessful – none of them are expected to be able to overturn the election result overall.

Trump also wants a recount of all votes in Wisconsin. He would have to pay this himself due to Biden’s strong lead: it would cost around $ 7.9million (€ 6.7million), as Election Authority chief Meagan Wolfe explained. . So far, however, no request for a recount has been made. More outstanding final results are expected by Tuesday, so the recount must be requested by Wednesday and paid for in advance, Wolfe added. In the northern state, Joe Biden prevailed over Trump by a narrow margin of 20,470 votes, or 0.62%. The cost of a recount would only be borne by the state if the lead was less than 0.25%.

If Trump applied for the announced recount, his chances of winning the state would be negligible. A vote recount after the 2016 election revealed a difference of only 131 votes. Trump’s campaign team had announced it would call for a recount. Republicans have since vigorously solicited donations to cover the cost of the legal consequences of the election, so they can likely fund prosecutions and recounts.

In the southern state of Georgia, where Biden won very narrowly, the votes are currently being recounted at state expense.

Wisconsin has ten voters in the presidential election, Georgia 16. Based on results so far, Biden leads nationally with 306 votes to 232. He needs at least 270 votes to win. The electoral college will vote on December 14.