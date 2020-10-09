Global Muscle Stimulator Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Product, Modality, Application, End User and Region

Global Muscle Stimulator Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during a forecast period. The muscle stimulators use electric current to stimulate contraction in muscles or nerves. The electric signal has strength and frequency which mimics the nerve signal system…

Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), also known as neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) or electromyostimulation, is the elicitation of muscle contraction using electric impulses. Muscle stimulators are used to improve blood circulation, muscle control, toning of the muscles and increase in the muscle strength. This is accomplished by pass on an electrical current to the body, making the muscles contract.

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives an in-depth account of the drivers and restraints in the muscle stimulator market. The rising occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders, growing fame of muscle stimulation devices between physiotherapists, and technological developments, are the main factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the muscle stimulator market. Lack of fitness activities, unhealthy diet, and poor body posture, are the major aspects causing musculoskeletal disorders.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Wearable muscle stimulation devices are the technologically advanced products, which expected to stoke the market during the forecast period.

High expenditures may hamper the growth of the muscle stimulator market, specifically in the developing countries. There are cases where the usage of such devices without any supervision of medical experts has led to burns, shocks, bruising and also skin irritation. So, receiving the approval for presenting new variants in the market is becoming gradually difficult because of strict government rules. Furthermore, different practices of yoga, gym and spa centers may be limitations to this market.

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Segment analysis

Based on End-Use, the Physiotherapy clinics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Muscle stimulation devices are widely used in physiotherapy clinics for musculoskeletal disorders and pain management. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Musculoskeletal disorders account for approximately 70 million physician office visits in the United States annually, and a probable 130 Mn total health care encounters containing outpatient, hospital, and emergency room visits.

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Regional analysis

The North America region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn in 2019. The main reason where popularity of sports, improved healthcare costs by the government and a surge of popularity in muscle stimulators with ongoing trends among the physiotherapists. Also, owing to technological developments, various novel types of muscle stimulators are lined up for FDA endorsement. Europe is also the largest market for muscle stimulators, mostly in the field of sports medicine.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow during the forecast period. This is because of the growing prosperity in this region together with better spending of several governments in the healthcare sector. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the U.S. alone, chronic diseases account for nearly 75% of aggregate healthcare spending, or an assessed US$5300 per person annually.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Muscle Stimulator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Muscle Stimulator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Muscle Stimulator Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Muscle Stimulator Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Muscle Stimulator Market

Global Muscle Stimulator Market, By Product

• Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation

• Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

• Functional Electrical Stimulation

• Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

• Interferential

• Burst Mode Alternating Current

• Micro Current EMS

• Others

Global Muscle Stimulator Market, By Modality

• Handheld

• Portable

• Table top

Global Muscle Stimulator Market, By Application

• Pain management

• Neurological disorder

• Musculoskeletal disorder

• Others

Global Muscle Stimulator Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Physiotherapy clinics

• Sports clinics

Global Muscle Stimulator Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Muscle Stimulator Market

• NeuroMetrix

• Cogentix Medical

• Cyberonics

• Abbott

• Boston Scientific

• Medtronic

• Nevro

• DJO Global

• Zynex

