Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Formulation Type, Application, End-user, and Region

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market

Ocular drug delivery technology is used in the treatment of ophthalmic diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, etc. Manufactures are emerging novel drug delivery technology which enables long-lasting effects and better penetration of therapeutic agents.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing the incidence of ocular diseases such as cataract and glaucoma globally is a major factor contributing to the growth of the global ocular drug delivery technology market. Furthermore, rising awareness about ocular diseases such as glaucoma and cataract globally, coupled with various governments and non-profit organizations providing education and support services, is expected to further drive the growth of the global drug delivery technology market over the forecast period. Also, the growing geriatric population will, in turn, create demand for ocular drug delivery technology, which is another factor contributing to the growth of the global drug delivery technology market. On the other hand, lack of eye surgeons is a major factor restraining the growth of the global drug delivery technology market over the forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market is segmented by product, by formulation, by application and by end-user. Further by Product type is divided into Topical, Intraocular Implants, hydrogel system, Iontophoresis and ocular insert. In this segmentation of by product Topical segment is expected to have XX% market share during forecast period.

Region-wise, North America dominates the global drug delivery technology market in terms of revenue contribution as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, availability of skilled medical personnel, and an increasing number of eye diseases in the region. Europe accounts for the second-largest revenue share contribution to the global drug delivery technology market, followed by markets in the Asia Pacific. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register moderately faster growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, on account of increasing investment by key market players in developing markets and an increasing number of eye surgeries in the region.

The ocular drug delivery technology market presently contains multiple companies having their products marketed. The manufacturers are emerging new innovative products and the market is growing thanks to increasing adoption and accessibilities of these products.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global ocular drug delivery technology market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global ocular drug delivery technology market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global ocular drug delivery technology market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global ocular drug delivery technology market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Product Type

• Topical

• Intraocular Implants

o Biodegradable

o Non-Biodegradable

• Hydrogel Systems

• Iontophoresis

• Ocular Inserts

o Non-Erodible

o Erodible

• Others (Punctal plugs, cyclodextrines)

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Formulation Type

• Solution

• Suspension

• Liposomes

• Emulsion

• Nanoparticles

• Nano suspensions

• Others (Niosomes, dendrimers)

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Application

• Glaucoma

• Diabetic Retinopathy

• Macular Degeneration

• Cataract

• Others

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Ophthalmic Clinics

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market

• Alimera Sciences, Inc.

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

• Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

• Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Envisia Therapeutics, Inc.

• Graybug Vision Inc.

• Allergan, Plc.

• Ocular Therapeutix, Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ocular Drug Delivery Technology by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

