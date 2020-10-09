Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Charger Type, End User, Region.

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market is expected to grow US$ 2.1 Bn from 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 26.2 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 37.09% during forecast period.

Electric vehicle supply equipment is an assembly which supplies electric energy to the electric vehicles for recharging of batteries at home or at public spaces. Because of the increasing awareness of environmental problems, like global warming and air pollution due to use of the carbon based fuels, governments are encouraging the use of electric vehicles to tackle such problems. So, to ensure that more and more people buy electric vehicles, various governments have introduced different subsidies in the form of exemption from paying taxes related to vehicles. However, manufacturers are working overtime on minimizing their cost of production of electric cars, and introducing more sophisticated models of electric vehicles in reasonable prices. Because of such factors that promote the sale of electric vehicles, therefore, the market for electric vehicle supply equipment will also receive a boost.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31086

Unlike the traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles that are typically refilled at gas stations, EVs can be recharged at multiple locations, like private charging networks, at residence, or at commercial charging stations. On the other hand, overnight residential charging is not enough for covering long distances and sparing hours to charge the vehicle, during a voyage, is not possible. Such conditions discourage the use of EVs. So, companies are now arranging EV chargers at public places, like commercial buildings, airports, and restaurants, shopping centers to enable long distance travel.

Companies have developed battery-swapping operations relatively than the PEV driver recharging the PEV battery, whole battery is exchanged for a completely charged battery. These companies then employ charging systems to recharge the battery while off-board the vehicle.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period. The market growth in the region can also be attributed to the increasing demand for greener transportation along with different initiatives by private organizations as well as governments of the countries. China’s increasingly growing economy is driving the expansion of advanced technology charging network to expand electric transport in the country. China is projected to spend approximately US$ 2.4 billion by 2022 to improve the EV charging station infrastructure. India’s economic growth and increasingly growing population have made it commanding for the country to electrify vehicles in the future.

This report consist of differing technologies employed by EVSE suppliers and associated market sectors, identifies leading supplier companies and analyzes markets in various geographic markets to provide a five-year forecast. Finally, company profiles section provides the status of recent events for companies providing EVSE.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding electric vehicle supply equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in electric vehicle supply equipment market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31086

Scope of Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market:

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Charger Type:

• Slow Charger

• Fast Charger

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by End User:

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operated in Market Includes:

• Liberty Plugins

• Chargemaster PLC

• NRG EVgo

• FullCharger

• Elektromotive

• Tesla Motors

• ABB

• Addenergie

• Aerovironment/Webasto Charging Systems/EV Solutions

• Allego

• Andromeda

• Beam

• Blink Charging Co. (Car Charging Group)

• Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

• BTC Power (Innogy)

• Chargepoint

• Circontrol

• Clipper Creek

• Coritech

• Delta

• Driivz

• Ecotap

• eMotorWerks

• EV Network Providers

• Evbox

• Evgo

• Greenlots

• Hubject

• Plugless Power

• Setec (Shenzhen)

• Siemens

• State Grid Corp. of China

• Witricity

• Zaptec

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-electric-vehicle-supply-equipment-market/31086/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com