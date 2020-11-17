Peruvian Parliament appoints new president

After turbulent days, the end of the electric vacuum in Lima is emerging. Congress appoints a new Speaker of Parliament, who must now be sworn in as head of state. The most urgent task for the 76-year-old: to build confidence in politics.

Lima (AP) – After a week of political turmoil, the Peruvian parliament has paved the way for the government crisis. Members of Congress elected a new parliamentary bureau on Monday headed by center-right politician Francisco Sagasti.

This means the 76-year-old could also be sworn in as the new interim president and then lead the government until next year’s election.

“The entire parliamentary office will do everything possible to give hope to the citizens, to show that they can trust us, to show that we are responsible and that we are working together,” said Sagasti. He was due to be sworn in as Peru’s new president on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

More recently, the South American country was without a head of state. Congress dismissed President Martín Vizcarra from his post on Monday for corruption. With that, the President of Parliament, Manuel Merino, took over official business on a temporary basis. After violent protests and clashes with police, with at least two dead and many injured, Merino also resigned on Sunday and plunged Peru into a serious government crisis.

The power vacuum hit the Andean state at the worst possible time. Peru has one of the highest death rates in the world during the Corona crisis. It is also suffering extremely from the economic impact of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a decline in economic power of 13.9% for the current year.

As interim president, Sagasti must above all restore confidence in politics. The most recent protests were mainly directed against MPs and what many protesters saw as undemocratic action by parliament against ex-President Vizcarra.

During his tenure, he had clashed several times with Congress. He accused parliamentarians of slowing down their efforts in the fight against corruption. Many MPs have opposed cracking down on corruption to protect their own advantages, he said. About half of parliamentarians are investigated for various offenses. Presidential and parliamentary elections take place in April.

Sagasti is an engineer and has worked as a consultant for the United Nations, the World Bank, and the Organization of American States, among others. In 1996, he was among the hostages during the occupation of the Japanese embassy in Lima by the guerrilla organization MRTA. This year he entered Congress for the first time.