Wellinger: "Old Andi will no longer exist"

November 17, 2020

Wisla (AP) – Olympic ski jumping champion Andreas Wellinger expects changes on his return after a cruciate ligament rupture. “Old Andi Wellinger will no longer exist in this form. Much has changed and evolved over the year. I would call this feeling again, ”said the 25-year-old Bavarian of the German news agency. The new ski jumping winter starts at the weekend in Wisla, Poland. Wellinger could compete against international competition for the first time since March 2019.

“It remains to be seen how the competitions go and how I can get back to the rhythm,” Wellinger said. For trainer Stefan Horngacher, the expectations of ski jumping returnees should not be too high. Wellinger, on the other hand, wants to attack again after a long forced break. “I am ambitious to catch up this winter,” he said.

