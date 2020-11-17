BIG wins quarter-finals at IEM Beijing

Cologne (dpa) – Mixed feelings among German counter-strike teams at IEM Beijing: After a weak start, BIG secured a place in the knockout round on the last day of Group B. For mousesports, the tournament ends in the group stage.

“I’m looking forward to the game against Complexity, although it’s always tough against them and the team had some strong players,” BIG coach Tobias “tow b” Herberhold said heading into the quarter-finals. “But when I look at the card pool, I am very confident.”

After the unsuccessful start against mouz, BIG showed their best side in the lower end of Group B. The Berliners were able to win 2-0 (19:17; 16:14) against Ence. In the deciding final group match, BIG also got the upper hand and defeated the Pajama Ninjas 2-1 (19:17; 7:16; 16: 6). In the quarterfinals, BIG meets the American team Complexity.

In Mousesports it was the other way around after defeating BIG. With 1: 2 losses against Astralis and G2 Esports, mouz missed the playoffs. Torbjørn ‘mithR’ Nyborg’s short-term commitment as a coach hasn’t helped either.