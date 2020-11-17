Galaxy Xcover Pro: real-time battery test | This Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Surprisingly announced in Brazil in October, the Galaxy Xcover Pro hit the market as Samsung’s unbreakable phone. Designed for extreme situations or professional use, the cell phone has its own features such as a tough plastic body, military certification and a plastic back with removable battery.

Inside, it is equipped with the Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset, combined with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 interface, and has a battery capacity of 4020 mAh. Contrary to the trend seen today, with multiple cameras here we have a dual rear (25 Mp + 8 MP) and a 13 MP front.

Our battery test with Xcover Pro will follow the same pattern adopted in all of the models that go through our benches, when we run several popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted. We will take breaks between cycles to also measure standby consumption. Network settings and screen brightness are kept within the standard we’ve always adopted in our tests.