Media Coverage: NBA star Chris Paul at the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix (AP) – According to media reports, the Phoenix Suns have secured the services of NBA All-Star Chris Paul as part of a trade deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the upcoming season.

Sports broadcaster ESPN and “The Athletic” as well as the AP news agency reported on the deal. For Paul, the 35-year-old star point guard, the Thunder would have gotten a forfeit in return with pros Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and the Suns’ first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

If the deal, which has yet to be confirmed by the two NBA clubs, comes to fruition, the Thunder would lose two of the best players ahead of the North American Professional Basketball League season which begins on December 22. : According to media reports, the German national player Dennis Schröder is expected immediately before moving to NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers standing.

Seasoned Chris Paul had a good 2019/20 season despite his age and was elected to an NBA All-Star (Second Team) for the first time after 2016 – for the tenth time. In the summer of 2019, he came to Oklahoma, where his contract lasts another two years.