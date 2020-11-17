International

Confirmed! Huawei sells Honor to consortium of Chinese companies for $ 15 billion

November 17, 2020

For today, in an official statement, the consortium of buyers, named Shenzhen Zhixin, confirmed the acquisition. The note clarifies that Huawei will no longer hold any Honor shares after the transaction is completed, which includes all of the company’s assets, from the Research and Development division to supply chain management.

The consortium also reveals that the purchase was “a market-driven investment to save Honor’s industrial chain.” Although there is no confirmation, leaks indicate that the sale value was around US $ 15.2 billion, and that the idea of ​​the business conglomerate is to do justice to the stock market, making it public within three years. .

