Trump sets the pace with troop withdrawal

Washington (AP) – Current US President Donald Trump wants to further reduce the number of US troops abroad before his term ends in January, according to media reports.

Commanders were preparing for an order to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan, which currently drops from around 4,500 to around 2,500 by Jan. 15, CNN broadcaster reported on Monday, before other media followed. movement. The White House referred to the Pentagon on request. Again, there was initially no confirmation of the reports. Leading Republicans in Congress have warned against hasty action.

Trump’s term ends on January 20. In the November 3 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden emerged victorious.

According to reports, Trump is expected to order further reductions in troops in Iraq. According to CNN, 3,000 American soldiers are still deployed there. Trump had previously announced a reduction in the number of troops in Iraq from 5,200 to 2,000 in September. The “New York Times” reported, citing a draft order, that almost all of the more than 700 troops stationed in Somalia are expected to leave the country.

The Republican had previously promised to bring American troops home during the 2016 election campaign. Nearly four weeks before this year’s election, he surprisingly announced on Twitter that the remaining soldiers in Afghanistan should be back in the States. -United by Christmas. However, senior military and national security advisers advised against it, so the president ultimately agreed to a smaller cut, The New York Times reported, citing government officials who were not named. .

Shortly after his loss to Biden – which Trump still has not admitted – the incumbent sacked Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Other management positions have also been filled. For example, former Army Officer Douglas Macgregor was appointed Senior Advisor to Executive Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. Macgregor is openly critical of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Apparently, after consultations with senior military officials in November, Esper spoke out against a further withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as the necessary conditions are not yet in place, especially with regard to the security situation. security. The Washington Post first reported a confidential letter to the White House over the weekend, and CNN confirmed the report on Monday.

The United States signed an agreement with the Islamist Taliban militants at the end of February which promises the gradual withdrawal of all the American armed forces and of NATO by the end of 2021. In exchange, the Taliban have pledged, among others , to peace talks with the Afghan government, which began in September. However, the process was recently stalled.

The main Republicans in the US Congress have therefore warned against a premature withdrawal from the country. “There is no American who does not want the war in Afghanistan against terrorists and their aides to be won for good. But that doesn’t change the decision that lies ahead, ”said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “A rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan would hurt our allies and appeal to those who wish us harm.”

The Afghan people are still affected by the violence, McConnell said. The Taliban did not adhere to the terms of the so-called peace treaty. McConnell explicitly praised Trump for his successes in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria, which a hasty withdrawal could reverse.

The top Republican of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCaul, warned in a statement: “A precipitous withdrawal from the United States would not only jeopardize the negotiating capacity of the Afghan government, it would also endanger US interests in the fight against terrorism. “

US Senator Marco Rubio has warned that any plan to reduce the size of US troops in Afghanistan must ensure that military equipment does not end up in the hands of the Taliban or Al Qaeda. In addition, the United States has yet to be able to act against the leaders of the Al Qaeda terrorist network.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest in United States history. American soldiers have been in the country since 2001. After the attacks of September 11 of that year, troops led by the United States marched there. For nearly two decades, Islamists in Afghanistan have been fighting for the withdrawal of international troops.