HyperX Offers Cloud Flight S and Three Other Devices in Brazil; see prices and details

After announcing the arrival of several headsets and other accessories in September, HyperX has officially launched four of its gaming peripherals in Brazil. New additions include the HyperX Cloud S Flight and Cloud Stinger Core Wireless headsets, the HyperX Mars RGB keyboard and the HyperX ChargePlay Base.

All will be sold exclusively through KaBuM !, with headphones and keyboard already available for purchase, while the charging base will hit the market on a date to be announced.

Discover each of the following products:

HyperX Cloud Flight S

Originally announced at CES 2020 as one of the company’s most premium models, Hyper Cloud Flight S Wireless is the first headset on the market to come with Qi wireless charging, delivering respectable battery life of up to 30 hours of use. The handset is equipped with 50mm speakers, with a frequency response between 10Hz and 20kHz and 7.1 surround sound technology.

The device is compatible with PS4 and PC, connecting via a 2.4 GHz dongle, and also has a removable microphone with LED mute indicator and profile changes in the touch buttons on the side. HyperX Cloud Flight S hits the Brazilian market for R $ 1,477.67, but is on sale for R $ 999.90 in cash or R $ 1,111 in 12 interest-free installments.

HyperX Mars RGB

One of the brand’s fan favorites, HyperX Mars RGB has just been relaunched in the country. With customizable RGB lighting, the Mars RGB is equipped with Outemu Blue switches and offers 100% anti-ghosting and N-Key Rollover, in addition to having a removable wrist rest.

The device also has a sturdy construction, with a brushed aluminum plate in its top area, and can have macros defined through the HyperX Genesis program. The HyperX Mars RGB has an introductory price of R $ 631.47, but is on sale for R $ 399.90 in cash or R $ 420.95 in 12 interest-free installments.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless

One of the budget models, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless retains the features of the traditional model but, as the name suggests, now offers wireless connectivity.

The device has 50mm drivers with a frequency response between 20Hz and 20kHz and 7.1 Surround technology, and like its more robust sibling, it is compatible with PS4 and PC via a 2.4GHz dongle. Although more modest, its battery still offers a respectable autonomy of 17 hours of use.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless is also available for sale through KaBuM !, with an introductory price of R $ 777.67, but is offered for sale for R $ 499.90 in cash or R $ 555.44 in 12 installments. without interest. .

HyperX ChargePlay Base





Finally, the HyperX ChargePlay base provides Qi-standard wireless charging for up to two devices, delivering up to 10W of power per station, or a total of 15W when both are busy.

The accessory is compatible with most smartphones and even supports branded peripherals, such as the Pulsefire Dart or Cloud Flight S mouse. To keep the user informed of the state of charge, the base has two LEDs , one for each season.

HyperX ChargePlay Base was announced for R $ 449.90, but is not on sale yet and should be available soon.