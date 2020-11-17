Norway with B-Elf for Union player Ryerson in Austria

Oslo (dpa) – After the short-term cancellation of the United Nations League game against Romania, Norway want to travel to Austria with an emergency squad without noble striker Erling Haaland for the next game.

Instead of the best players around Haaland and other Bundesliga kickers Rune Jarstein (Hertha BSC) and Alexander Sörloth (RB Leipzig), an 18-player replacement squad with Union Berlin defender Julian Ryerson is sent to the Republic alpine so that the match can be played despite Corona’s problems. may be.

The eleven superiors of the Norwegians, as well as the supervisory staff, had to go into quarantine according to the requirements of the Norwegian health authorities after a positive corona test at Omar Elabdellaoui of ex-Braunschweig. The current squad against Austria is overseen by Under-21 coach Leif Gunnar Smerud, who introduced the squad on Monday.

All the players now named with the exception of former Fürth Veton Berisha, who has already recovered from a coronavirus infection, are playing abroad. The plan is for all of those players to travel to Norway and be accommodated in an airport hotel there and tested for the virus before leaving together on a charter flight to Vienna on Tuesday. The last Nations League match against Austria will take place on Wednesday (8:45 p.m.).