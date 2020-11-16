iPhone 12 Mini a small cell phone, but not light | Practical video

Cell phones advance with each generation, bringing more powerful hardware, a better screen quality, and cameras that take even better photos, but all of this comes with increasingly larger devices. We’ve gotten to the point that if you want to have a high-end cell phone, you’ll need to have a mini tablet in your hands, but not everyone wants to have a brick in their pocket.

This is where the iPhone 12 Mini comes in. Is it just a downsized iPhone 12 or will you lose technology to have a more compact device? The folks at HDBlog have tested the novelty of Apple and TudoCelular brings you the first impressions.

Design

The design of the iPhone 12 Mini is exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12. The fact that it is the smallest and cheapest in the range has not prompted Apple to change the glass finish for the. plastic, as Samsung currently does. In fact, even the new Ceramic Shield glass is present and guarantees high resistance to drops, as in the larger models.

The iPhone 12 Mini isn’t Apple’s only compact cell phone in 2020. Earlier this year we had the second generation iPhone SE, which reused the iPhone 8 casing to arrive. in the market with an intermediate Android phone price. The 12 Mini costs more to be a project made from scratch and in return manages to be even smaller and lighter.

The first impression when using the iPhone 12 Mini is that you have a cell phone that looks like a toy. For those who are used to large devices today, it will be difficult to adjust at first, especially when you will need to use the keyboard. The keys are quite small and make typing difficult for those with large hands.

This is a cell phone for those who are from first generation iPhone SE or older Android models before phablet fever. Now, if you are looking for a nice phone to use with one hand, the iPhone 12 Mini will be ideal.

And on the tech side, has Apple got anything to make the model cheaper? That’s the best part: Everything that’s present in the iPhone 12 is also found in the Mini. The only difference aside from the size is that the wireless charging is a bit slower on this one. However, MagSafe and all magnetic accessories are supported.

Screen and sound

Because it is smaller, you should already know that the screen of the 12 Mini is not the same as that of the iPhone 12. There are 5.4 inches against 6.1 of the more expensive model. The resolution is Full HD +, being higher than the HD resolution only of the new iPhone SE. This ensures sharper images for the compact model.

The best part is that Apple didn’t capture the quality of the display and we have the same OLED panel with HDR10 support as the others. Of course, the maximum brightness doesn’t come close to the Pro variants, but it’s not behind the iPhone 12. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, the same color calibration, and Apple’s True-tone feature.

The sound part also leaves something to be desired for the more expensive iPhones. Stereo sound has good power and well balanced sound. This makes the iPhone 12 Mini a great multimedia experience.

Hardware and software

The iPhone 12 Mini is equipped with the A14 Bionic chip with 4 GB of RAM – same configuration as the iPhone 12. This guarantees a considerable jump in performance compared to the new iPhone SE which comes with latest generation hardware and less from memory.

There is also a 5G connection to ensure that the iPhone 12 Mini is already prepared for the future. The problem is, since it’s a small cell phone, its battery ends up being the most worrying factor. The iPhone SE didn’t perform much in our testing and the same should happen with the 12 Mini, especially when used in a 5G network.

Technical specifications

5.4 inch XDR OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels and HDR10 Apple A14 Bionic chip with hexa-core processor and Apple quad-core graphics processor 4 GB RAM 64/128/256 GB storage 12 MP + 12 MP Front camera ultra-wide 120 ° fov 12 MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and 5G 2227 mAh battery iOS 14 Dimensions: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm Weight: 135 grams IP68 with 6m resistance for 30min

The software even avoids using that faster connection when it’s not needed to save battery power, but don’t expect the device’s 2,227mAh to give up all day. To make matters worse, it doesn’t come with a charger in the box. You will need to purchase the 20W model sold by Apple for R $ 200 here in Brazil.

If you don’t mind having a power bank as an ally, the iPhone 12 Mini will be a great option for those looking for a powerful cell phone in a compact package. And since Apple guarantees an average of 5 years of iOS updates, you’ll have a 5G phone to use for several years. And speaking of the software, it’s exactly the same as the rest of the line and everyone else that has been updated to iOS 14.

Cameras

The iPhone 12 Mini has two cameras on the back and one on the front for selfies, as well as a 3D sensor for biometrics and depth adjustment in portrait mode. It’s the same setup as the iPhone 12, including sensors and lenses. Result? You will have similar quality in photos and videos.

This is a more advanced bundle than the iPhone SE 2020, resulting in better photos both day and night. The iPhone 12 Mini can capture images with a good balance of light and color and does not suffer in darker places.

There is an ultra-wide camera to capture larger images of the scene without suffering a great loss of quality as we have seen in previous generations of iPhones. And like with the iPhone 12, it also doesn’t have an optical zoom for shooting what’s far away.

The 12 MP faceplate is the same as all models in the line, including even the iPhone 12 Pro Max. If selfies are more important to you, know that you won’t have worse photos to save and choose the cheapest iPhone. Apple has always excelled at selfies, and the iPhone 12 Mini does well in photos, even at night.

The camcorder records videos in 4K with excellent stabilization, whether from the rear or the front. And just like on the iPhone 12, the Mini can also shoot with HDR Dolby Vision. Clearly, you don’t lose anything on the camera when you decide to buy the most compact iPhone.

iPhone 12 Mini vs. iPhone SE 2020

Well, it was clear that the iPhone 12 Mini is nothing more than a scaled-down version of the iPhone 12, so the choice will only be based on the size of the phone you like the most. Now if you have any doubts between the 12 Mini and the new SE we will summarize the differences for you.

The iPhone 12 Mini features the new Apple design with a reinforced ceramic finish. You lose the fingerprint sensor, but take the Face ID instead. With edge reduction, you will have a more compact and lighter device. The screen is 18% larger and has 46% higher pixel density for a sharper picture.

In terms of hardware, there will be a 25% faster processor and 1 GB more RAM, in addition to a 40% more powerful GPU. On the camera side, you get an ultra-wide lens for wider shots and a front lens that captures selfies even better. And even though it’s more compact, the iPhone 12 Mini has a bigger battery than the SE. Finally, 5G networks are still supported.

Final considerations

The iPhone 12 Mini is coming to fill a hole left by Android manufacturers. It will be targeted by the public looking for a high-end cell phone with a compact body. There’s also the fact that it’s the most affordable of the new Apple phones and, as we can see, offers the same features. We can expect this to be a real commercial success, but what complicates the Brazilian people is the famous “Apple dollar” which makes the product very expensive here in Brazil.

The iPhone 12 Mini is available for pre-order on Apple’s website for R $ 7 thousand. Is it worth paying all of this on him? This is what we’ll look at in our full review. So far we can say that although Mini, it is not Lite. You take the full package and a very competent and advanced device. The steep price is that it will make life difficult for many novelty enthusiasts who have yet to spend an extra R $ 200 on the charger. This is the price to pay to have an iPhone in Brazil.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

