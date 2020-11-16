Sports

Premier League: 16 positive tests in one week |

rej November 16, 2020

London (dpa) – With 16 positive corona cases among football professionals and members of functional teams in one week, the English Premier League has reported record value.

According to a statement on Monday evening, 1,207 players and club employees were tested from November 9 to 15. These did not include players who were abroad and not with their clubs due to international matches. As usual, the names of those who tested positive were not given; they must now be quarantined for ten days.

The English elite league had started corona testing in late August / early September; the eleventh test lap was completed last week.

