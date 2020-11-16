Crashes (BSOD) are displayed on Windows 10 and KB458678

Microsoft released new Windows 10 cumulative updates, including KB4586781, as part of the latest Patch Tuesday. The alignment towards computers under the May 2020 update is not unanimous. Some users are having problems.

KB4586781 for Windows 10 v2004 landed during Microsoft’s major maintenance in November. It offers a focus on security. We have fixes for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Wallet Service, Windows Fundamentals, and Windows Kernel. At the time, Redmond announced two bugs while an update was in progress that added a third problem for Windows Server.

Unfortunately, the situation seems to be more problematic because of the failed installations and some users are victims of a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). Several reports indicate that cumulative update KB4586781 has installation problems or causes errors if the installation is successful. In certain situations, these errors can cause a PC to crash.

Windows 10 and KB4586781 crash

On the Microsoft forum, a user explains that installing this update on a new laptop caused a crash that resulted in a BSOD. Several other interventions indicate the same error. For example it is explained

“When my laptop restarted and updated, it started having problems and turned into a ‘blue screen’. It was then switched off automatically. I hit the “on” button and it restarted and tried to repair itself and then shut down again. I pressed the “On” button a second time. The computer uninstalled the latest Windows update and it worked. I think there is a serious problem with KB4586781 »

In other cases, the update simply cannot be installed. There is no crash, but the danger of an infinite loop.

One of the good news is that the number of victims is currently limited. If you want to know if this update is on your PC, it is very easy to do. Windows 10 can be upgraded to version 19042.630 through the installation. To find this number, simply run winver.exe in Run (WIN + R). If you can see the number, it means your PC is up to date and the installation has completed successfully.