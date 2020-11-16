Xbox Series X and S could have availability issues by April 2021, executive says

The new generation of consoles was officially launched last week with the arrival of the Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10 and the PlayStation 5 on the 12th. Extremely powerful, the new consoles are able to cope with games with a high graphics fidelity, supports lighting through ray tracing and in specific games, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, reach up to 120 FPS.

Curiosity 16 nov.

Curiosity 11 Nov.

While the lucky ones who managed to pre-purchase the devices are already enjoying their firepower, it looks like those who chose to wait a bit will have to wait even longer. As reported by VideoGamesChronicles, Tim Stuart, Xbox CFO, said the new Xbox family may experience uptime issues for a while.

At an entertainment conference last week, the executive reportedly said stocks are still expected to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic until next year. “I think we’ll continue to see a shortage of inventory as we go through the holiday season, so until Microsoft’s fiscal third quarter, or first quarter 2021,” Tim said.

The executive also reveals that production is expected to start strengthening in the next 5-6 months, when demand expectations may finally start to be met. Still according to him, the team works tirelessly to ensure that the greatest number of people are served during this period.

It should be remembered that Microsoft is not the only one affected by the current pandemic scenario. Rival PS5 inventories have also suffered from shortages, and major PC component launches, such as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3000 family, are also expected to see production and shipping standardized in early 2021.

In Brazil, it’s next to impossible to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X for sale, with both devices sold out in stores across the country. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, is still available at select retailers.