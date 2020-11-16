Steam Beta updated with official PS5 DualSense support, but with limitations

The PlayStation 5 was made available in select countries last Thursday (10), and its global launch, including in Brazil, ends this week, November 19. The device had a few limitations and issues, but it has always proven to be a very competent console, with its DualSense control as its main asset.

With features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the new PlayStation controller promises to offer greater immersion compared to its predecessors, although its future is not guaranteed, depending on developer adoption so that he can keep his promises.

But there is another point that left some of the users of the new control in doubt: after all, is DualSense compatible with PC? Sony’s control is supported by Android and iOS, and even has a certain level of compatibility with Windows, but for those who like to use the video game joystick on the computer, there were still some hurdles that required some level of knowledge to be overcome.

This week, via its beta channel, Steam was updated to receive official support from DualSense. In the patch notes, the company reveals that “Initial entry support has been added for the DualSense control of the PS5. Advanced features like vibration, trackpad, and gyroscope are not yet available. supported”.





As well as being good news for those looking for the new accessory, the fact that advanced features “are not yet supported” may indicate that the main differentials of DualSense could possibly be activated on the PC. Still, nothing has been confirmed so far, leaving us to wait for future updates.

Interested parties who wish to test DualSense support should register for the Steam Beta program. To do this, click on “Steam” in the upper left corner of the window, then click on “Settings.” In the new window, go to the “Account” tab and, in the “Beta participation” section, click Edit. A third window will open, in which you should select “Steam Beta Updates”, click OK and accept the prompt that prompts you to restart Steam.