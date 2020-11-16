Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Expands FPS Audience with Story and Gameplay | Analysis / Review

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Game Released November 13 for Players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. The new FPS was developed by Treyarch and published by Activision.

The game promises to bring even more action and excitement to those already used to the franchise, but also with a few changes that promise to attract new audiences. TudoCelular has received a copy of the game to test on Xbox One and reveals the following details:

Known theme

As the name suggests, the new title in the Call of Duty franchise brings the Cold War theme to video games. The plot shows the initiative of the United States to try to prevent a Soviet agent from plotting – in favor of his country – against enemy nations.

The developer took advantage of the historical period and built a plot that goes through conspiracies, very complex characters, and twists that will keep you from skipping a cutscene.

Countryside: the big attraction

The campaign is expected to last around 5 hours in total, with missions and scenes interspersed. As you progress you will experience scenarios such as Vietnam and East Germany.

First, you can choose the difficulty. Later, you can customize your character, like name and personality characteristics. Interaction is also a factor at all times here.

Throughout the plot, you will have to make decisions that can affect the course of events. You can choose to pressure a captured enemy for information, take them hostage, or even throw them from an existing building. But, despite the changes during the campaign, the result will always be the same.

While there is customization of name and personality characteristics, as we mentioned above, characters cannot be personalized in visual or physical characteristics.

Multiplayer

Here is a mode which divides the opinions of the fans: the multiplayer. One of the reasons for player criticism is the scoring system. It makes you kill enemies, dominate a flag, and stay with your points, even after you die.

The intention is clear to try and get more players into the game. So, with mechanics that don’t favor those who stay alive longer, the gameplay is easier for newbies.

The maps have also changed and are now more arcade-style, which contributes to the dynamics of the game – unlike the more complex scenarios in Modern Warfare, for example. On the other hand, there is the return of the jokers, to allow the player to choose an option that brings certain advantages over weapons or advantages, which makes the game more varied.

There are two new game modes here. One of them is Combined Weapons, which puts two teams of 12 players into battle in large environments. The other, the Fire Team, is already opting for ten four-player teams with even bigger maps.

Graphics and sound

The graphics have been designed to give a cinematic experience to the players. There are many details in the characteristics, weapons and storylines of the characters. You will often feel in a movie, not in a game.

It is important to note that during TudoCelular testing we experienced crashes resulting from dropped frames per second (fps) in some scenes in the Campaign. But rest assured, it shouldn’t affect your experience.

The sound effects are very well placed to immerse the plot. Another highlight is the dubbing of the game. There is nothing like having a game that does a custom job for each country. And having a game with a story in Portuguese shows the developer’s concern for the Brazilian market.

But there is a problem here: the dubbing sound was not set to the same volume as the normal weapon and environment sound. Often times you can get scared when there is a change in height of a scene with many lines for an extra moment of action.

Final considerations

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a game that will appeal to fans of the series, but it is undoubtedly focused on expanding the franchise’s consumer audience, due to changes in gameplay mechanics – especially in multiplayer mode.

But the campaign deserves to be highlighted. This is the point that should attract many players. The use of the Cold War environment, coupled with an intricate storyline and cinematic graphics, is sure to delight any gamer.

It would be interesting to have a plot mixed with missions that last more than five hours, which does not detract from the feat of creating a plot to end with a taste of “I want more”.

The fps drops shouldn’t make a difference in the game, besides the score is a negative point for older players, but they shouldn’t have any difficulty getting used to the new methodology. In other words, there are flaws, yes. However, the qualities easily outweigh the more questionable factors of the title.

Is it worth it?

The game can be purchased for R $ 279.90 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, or for R $ 229.90 for PC – through Battle.net. As usual with FPS titles, it’s best that you buy it for the computer, due to the ease of playing with the keyboard and mouse – but a joystick with good sensitivity shouldn’t be a problem until. ‘you get used to it.

Because the values ​​are compatible with a high impact game, the answer to the question of whether it is “worth it” is: yes. Activision Blizzard has already confirmed that it will be releasing free news and content in the coming months, which will guarantee you longevity of the game.

What were your thoughts on the new Call of Duty title? Join us!

* We are grateful for guidance from Activision for providing a copy of “CoD: Black Ops Cold War” for Xbox One to TudoCelular for this review.