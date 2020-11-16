Clear opening loss for Zverev in ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev had imagined the start of the ATP Finals in a very different way. But against Daniil Medvedev, the German number one showed a disappointing overall performance and is already under pressure after the first loss.

London (dpa) – Alexander Zverev started off with a clear loss in the ATP final of the eight best tennis players of the year.

The German number one had to admit defeat to Russian Daniil Medvedev 3: 6, 4: 6 in London and showed an overall disappointing performance. Especially the clean service again posed big problems for Zverev. Medvedev used his first match ball after 1:29 a.m.

In the first match of the day, world number one Novak Djokovic celebrated an easy first victory over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. The 33-year-old Serb has easily won 6: 3, 6: 2 and will now play Medvedev on Wednesday. Zverev then meets Schwartzman.

Zverev got off to a good start against Medvedev and immediately took to the Russian’s service. But overall, the German number one in the almost deserted O2 arena seemed a bit inhibited and never quite found his rhythm. The Hamburg native also gave his first serve and revealed his big issues with his own serve that evening. With three double errors, Zverev practically equalized his opponent.

In total, Zverev made seven double errors in the first set. More recently, the 23-year-old seemed to have got his service issues under control. In his two tournament wins in Cologne and the final in Paris, where he also lost to Medvedev, Zverev had served well. But at the start of the ATP Finals, which Zverev won in 2018 after victories over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, service suddenly disappeared.

Medvedev took the opportunity and won the first set after 52 minutes without even playing his best tennis. The second round remained balanced until the score was 3: 3. Then Zverev gave up his serve and had to admit defeat a little later.