Peruvian parliament paves way for new interim president

Manuel Merino’s presidency did not last a week in Peru. The brutal police response to the protests against him led to the resignation of the entire transitional government. Is there a successor in sight now?

Lima (AP) – After a week of political turmoil, the Peruvian parliament has paved the way for the government crisis. Congressmen today elected a new parliamentary bureau headed by center-right politician Francisco Sagasti.

This means the 76-year-old could also be sworn in as the new interim president and then lead the government until next year’s election.

More recently, the South American country was without a head of state. Congress dismissed President Martín Vizcarra from his post on Monday for corruption. With that, the President of Parliament, Manuel Merino, took over official business on a temporary basis. After violent protests with at least two deaths and numerous injuries, Merino also resigned on Sunday and plunged Peru into a serious government crisis.

Peruvian Nobel Prize for Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, said in an internet video: “Two young people have been absurdly, stupidly and unfairly sacrificed by the police. It is imperative that this repression stop – it is directed against all of Peru, because all of Peru is protesting. “Human rights activists and the local United Nations agency accused the forces of excessive violence against protesters and journalists.

The “El Comercio” newspaper reported that police officers fired glass bullets without authorization. According to the National Human Rights Agency, six protesters were still missing. The prosecution has opened investigations against Merino, former Prime Minister Ántero Flores-Aráoz and former Interior Minister Gastón Rodríguez over the deaths of the two demonstrators. We will verify whether politicians are responsible for killings, abuse of power and kidnappings.

Vizcarra was dismissed from his post by Parliament on Monday last week for “permanent moral incompetence”. During his tenure as governor of the Moquegua region, he is accused of having accepted a bribe equivalent to approximately 533,000 euros from a construction company. The 57-year-old non-party rejects this. On Tuesday, Parliament Speaker Merino took over the post of interim president and formed a new cabinet.

Vizcarra had clashed with Congress several times during his tenure. He accused parliamentarians of slowing down their efforts in the fight against corruption. Many MPs have opposed cracking down on corruption to protect their own advantages, he said. About half of parliamentarians are investigated for various offenses. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for April in the Andean country.

The power vacuum hit the Andean state at the worst possible time. Peru has one of the highest death rates in the world during the Corona crisis. It is also suffering extremely from the economic impact of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a decline in economic power of 13.9% for the current year.