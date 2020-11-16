Sports

Second positive test: the Kwon of Friborg in quarantine |

rej November 16, 2020

Freiburg (dpa) – SC Freiburg midfielder Changhoon Kwon’s second corona test was also positive, Bundesliga club Baden announced on Monday evening.

After consulting with the health department, the 26-year-old will remain in quarantine until November 25 inclusive. He will miss the Freiburg team in the home game against FSV Mainz 05 on November 22 (3:30 p.m. / Sky).

Kwon had tested positive for the corona virus during his international trip with the South Korean national team. On Sunday he returned to Freiburg and underwent another test.

