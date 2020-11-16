By cell phone? TSE is testing virtual voting proposals for the next elections

Those who watched the elections in the United States saw that Brazil was light years away from the use of technology in the electoral system. While Americans still count paper ballots, the TSE confirmed yesterday (15) that electronic ballot voting was going well across the country, without the need to activate Plan B, with printed ballots.

Thanks to the ballot boxes and a robust computer system, the Brazilian electoral process takes place quickly and on the same day we usually know the results. However, the TSE does not deny that in the future it wants to make voting even more convenient, perhaps abandoning the current need for people to leave their homes to vote.

As a result, the public call for future elections has been launched, which explores new ways to vote in Brazil, without giving up all the necessary security in the process. Some presentations were made in Valparaíso, Goiás, with apps including facial recognition and an end-to-end encrypted website.

Some of these systems presented, already, are already used for the elections of certain institutions, as trade unions.

The Minister and President of the Superior Electoral Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, said he was impressed by the potential of the systems presented and their possibilities for a digital election. Some of these technologies could be applied as early as the 2022 national elections.

In addition to the practicality offered, one of the advantages of digital voting would be the reduction in costs through electoral justice. Each round of the elections involves the logistics of the ballot box, the cost of repairing faulty machines, feeding election officials and volunteer inspectors, etc.

One discussion that should arise alongside this possible new stage in the electoral process is the risk of fraud. Today, conspiracy theories involving the violation of votes do not find much argument due to the ballot box’s complete disconnection from the Internet. Current tests and systems presented for digital voting use encrypted connections, but which travel the internet, creating the possibility that hackers will intercept the data.

In any case, we have just come out of the first stage of the municipal elections of 2020, and there is still a lot of ground for new discussions until 2022.

It should be remembered that one TSE project that ended up getting a bit frustrated this year was the e-Titulo, which showed consistent drops throughout the voting weekend.