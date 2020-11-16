Covid-19: Moderna claims its vaccine is also more than 90% effective

After Pfizer released a study that found its Covid-19 vaccine to be over 90% effective, Moderna opens the week with more good news so the world can get back to normal in the future.

The pharmaceutical company has announced a preliminary study, not yet published in renowned journals with Nature, according to which its vaccine – also in phase 3 testing – achieved 94.5% efficacy in a new, small test.

Administered in two doses, with an interval of 28 days, the solution was tested in a group of 15,000 volunteers. 15,000 others received a placebo without their knowledge.

Over the months, 90 volunteers who received the placebo developed the severe form of Covid-19, while in the vaccinated group the number was only 5. According to Moderna, this guarantees an effective immune action of 94 , 5%.

With this new study, which lacks other validations, the pharmaceutical company will seek to validate its vaccine in the United States with the FDA, Food And Drug Administration, a kind of North American Anvisa.

The good news is that even if other larger-scale studies end up showing poorer vaccine effectiveness, several health agencies around the world are pointing out that more than 50% effectiveness will already help countries develop immunization schedules. that will make the novel coronavirus infection in populations.

It’s worth remembering that recent studies involving CoronaVac were halted in Brazil after a serious adverse event, but research quickly resumed when it was proven that the event was unrelated to the Chinese vaccine.

And are you excited that in the coming months, we’ll finally see a vaccine in circulation to fight Covid-19? Tell us in the comments!