Free at GOG! DOOM and Quake inspired butcher for those who love carnage

The last few months have been very interesting for those who like to play on PC, as many online stores have given out free titles. The Epic Games Store is the one that has invested the most in this direction, keeping its game distribution on the track every Thursday.

GOG.com, sister organization of Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red, is another store that has presented its users with good titles. It wasn’t until this year that the store released Hitman: Isolation, the classic Eye of the Beholder RPG trilogy, in addition to the spectacular The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt for those who already had a copy of the game on other platforms. .

Curiosity 11 Nov.

Windows November 12

Now, thanks to the Made in Poland promotion, GOG is distributing Butcher, a fast-paced 2D shooter with great violence. According to the developers, the game’s main inspiration is shooters from the 90s, with the classics DOOM and Quake among them.

There are a wide variety of weapons to use, including shotguns and chainsaws, and the difficulty is quite high, with scenario elements that can be used in your favor, although they are also a threat to you.

Butcher can be downloaded for free within 40 hours of the publication of this text, simply by going to this link and clicking the “Go to giveaway” button. Then, on the new page that opens, click the “Get It Free” button on the banner at the top of the page. Remember that a GOG.com account is required for the redemption to be completed.

Butcher

The easiest way is “HARD”!

BUTCHER is a 2D fast-paced shooter and blood-soaked love letter from the early 90s. Like a cyborg programmed to eradicate the last remnants of humanity, his sole purpose is to … wipe out all that move.

Then, grab your weapon of choice (chainsaw, shotgun, grenade launcher) and fight your way through underground hideouts, post-apocalyptic towns, jungles, and more. And if you’re feeling creative, there are plenty of other ways to end the misery of your enemies – hooks, lava pits, saws … no death will be the same.

If you want to have fun throwing corpses into a lava pit and decorating the walls with blood, BUTCHER is THE game for you.