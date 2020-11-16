Federal, State Governments Appeal In Corona Crisis: More Private Celebrations

Despite the new corona rules since the start of the month, the number of new infections remains high – too high, my federal and state governments.

Berlin / Dresden.

According to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the minister-presidents of the federal states did not want to endorse new mandatory restrictions due to the corona crisis during a videoconference lasting several hours on Monday. The majority of the Länder were of the opinion that they would not make any changes until the current regulations expired at the end of November. Merkel stressed that the infection situation had improved since the decisions taken in October, but that a reversal of the trend had not been achieved. A value of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week is far from over. By the middle of next week, Merkel and the prime ministers want to reassess the situation and, if necessary, tighten regulations.

However, government politicians are already asking citizens to further restrict their social contact. Private meetings with friends and relatives should be limited to “a permanent home”. This also applies to children and young people. Private parties should be avoided completely. In addition, citizens are urged to refrain from “unnecessary private travel and day trips” and to avoid public transport as much as possible.

People with respiratory illnesses should call their doctor on sick leave. They should also use it to clarify if a test is needed. People at particular risk should receive 15 FFP2 masks at a reduced price from December to protect themselves against the coronavirus. Visits to those at risk should only be undertaken if everyone is free from symptoms of illness and if they have not “exposed themselves to any particular risk” in the preceding days, according to the call. The federal and state governments want to discuss how to proceed with schools and children’s institutions on November 25 – then also in view of December and January. It should also be about reducing the risk of infection in schools. However, these should be kept as open as possible.

“Before other freedom rights are restricted, we want to assess the effect of the current rules. For me, the field of education is of particular importance,” said Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer ( CDU) after the conference. At the same time, he called on citizens to actively participate in the fight against the corona virus. “We still have four busy months ahead of us,” he said. It is important that everyone together – everyone in their family and those around them – help prevent the spread of the virus.

The successes of vaccines have given courage. Saxony is currently preparing the creation of vaccination centers. The growing number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals shows the urgent need for action. As of Monday, 1,472 Covid patients were in Saxon hospitals, including 286 in intensive care units. Over the weekend, the number of infections in the Free State rose by more than 3,000 from Friday to 35,718 since the outbreak of the pandemic. The 7-day incidence for Saxony is now 179. The districts of Bautzen and Görlitz as well as the Erzgebirgskreis are particularly affected. (uli with dpa)