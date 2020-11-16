Xiaomi goes to school? IPhones and iPads Start Showing Ads with Apple Services

Apple does not hide that a major focus of the company in recent years has been the launch of services for users of devices in its ecosystem. With Apple Arcade, TV Plus, News Plus and more recently its remote physical activity service, the company continues to make its customers consume its products monthly, which helps and generates a lot of income.

No wonder, since last year, we see that the field of services plays an increasingly important role in the tax field of the company.

Since not everyone may know that some of these products offer pre-hire tastings, the company thought it would be a good idea to start running ads on iPhones and iPads.

But calm down: they’re not as aggressive as Xiaomi, Samsung, and others usually do when launching new products and wanting to let customers know about that news. They are even personalized client by client, displaying in the device settings the services whose tastings are available.

For example, on a newly activated iPhone, the user should see that they can take advantage of a one-year free offer on Apple TV. In the US, users will also be able to see how many days they have left before they can activate AppleCare Plus, a convenient service and extended warranty that can only be purchased a few months after purchasing the phone.

This news from Apple, of course, will divide opinions. Chinese manufacturers have always been criticized for this practice, but it is a fact that Apple adopts its own style of advertising its ecosystem, such as showing only offers related to itself, which keeps a philosophy of strong confidentiality and that “everything is at home”.

Remember, the new iPhone 12 arrives in Brazil on November 20. Some stores have already started pre-sales, which makes cell phone prices (slightly) cheaper.

And you, what do you think of this novelty from Apple? Tell us in the comments!

(updated November 16, 2020, 3:20 p.m.)