Merkel: At the moment, no corona relaxation for sports

Berlin (dpa) – As expected, there will be no relaxation of the corona rules which were tightened at the end of October yet.

Federal and state governments do not want to “discuss and decide on specific conclusions and the way forward for December and January as part of a comprehensive concept” at their next conference on November 25, Chancellor Angela said on Monday. Merkel (CDU) after a good five-hour exchange with the Prime Minister. “Next week is decision week,” Bavarian Head of State Markus Söder (CSU) announced.

Merkel and Söder reiterated their call to refrain from leisure activities and visits to public traffic areas. A clear clue for sport too. “I have little hope that everything will happen again at the end of November. There is no reason to believe that from the beginning of December everything will be as before, “said Söder and underlined in view of the current partial lockdown:” Better to extend it instead of canceling it prematurely ” .

Amateur and popular sport, which came to a halt in early November, will likely have to prepare for a longer Corona break. Professional football, handball, basketball and ice hockey leagues will only be allowed to play ghost games until the end of the year.

“Any contact that does not take place is good for fighting the pandemic,” Merkel stressed and announced for the next political summit: “There will certainly be legal changes. We want to give as much predictability as possible. . “