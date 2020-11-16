Federal and State Governments Appeal: Reduce Contact Even More

Berlin (dpa) – Federal and state governments have agreed not to issue any further binding bans or restrictions to contain the corona pandemic for the next few days. Schools should also remain open.

After a video conference, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers urged citizens on Monday evening to again significantly reduce their private contacts. On November 25, there are also expected to be further consultations and – if the number of infected and critically ill people has not decreased significantly by then – there may also be other legally binding restrictions.

Since the number of infections is still high, everyone should refrain from private parties altogether and limit meetings with friends and acquaintances to a permanent home, according to the federal and state decision. “Any contact that doesn’t take place is good,” Merkel said. The Chancellor said her goal in next week’s deliberations was to achieve more “predictability” for citizens – even beyond the end of the year.

Merkel pointed out that the “exponential growth” of the pandemic has been interrupted for the time being by the measures adopted at the end of October – but it was clearly evident that “a reversal of the trend has not yet been achieved. “.

In the future, those particularly at risk should be protected against infection with the corona virus by using inexpensive FFP2 masks. People over 65 and people with certain pre-existing conditions should be able to get a total of 15 of these masks for a small fee. According to the resolution, the federal government bears the costs.

Merkel stressed that financial support should return for clinics that are now postponing operations in favor of corona treatments. It should be better handled this time around, unlike the general rules like spring. The grand coalition is once again planning compensation payments for capacities that have been kept free, but not for all, but only for certain clinics in regions with a high number of corona cases. Lower Saxony, Bremen, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg, however, raised concerns after the deliberations.

“I have little hope that everything will be fine again at the end of November,” said Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). It is therefore preferable to “prolong the measures rather than terminate them prematurely”. Its motto is: “When in doubt, we must rely on safety”.

The number of new infections had started to stagnate, Söder said, but: “It is not yet enough”. The goal must be to reduce the number of directions so much that the chains of infection can be traced.

At the end of October, the federal and state governments decided on new contact restrictions that should apply from November 2 until the end of the month. A temporary closure of restaurants, bars, clubs and pubs has also been agreed. Only the sale of take-out was still allowed. Hotels have been instructed to accommodate only business travelers.

“We have achieved a lot, but far from enough”, underlined Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD). “The winter months will not be easy,” said Müller, currently chairman of the Conference of Premiers (MPK).

The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther (CDU), announced new proposals from the federal states for next Monday. It was just to wait and see how the infection process developed before making any further decisions. It was no longer time to think about easing or tightening. There was also an agreement on this between the countries.

Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann (reasons) said: “We are not thinking of any easing in the coming weeks. Rather, people have to “prepare for the long, hard winter months”.

Health officials reported 10,824 new infections within 24 hours to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) according to information released on Monday. That’s around 6,100 fewer cases than Sunday, but Monday’s value has also been lower than Sunday’s in recent weeks. There are fewer tests on weekends. The 7-day incidence was 143 cases in 7 days per 100,000 population.