Samsung could be set to start mass production of QNED displays

Samsung is always investing in new technologies to disseminate information in the market, whether for the products themselves or even to supply parts to other manufacturers, as seen in the television industry and even smartphones. , which ends up having an impact. direct in the final profit of the brand.

In mid-2020, the South Korean informed the public of a plan to focus on producing devices with technology focused on QNED (Quantum Dot Nanorod) displays, which has a similar construction to QLED, but with considerable improvements and which end up giving more importance.

And it looks like the company is on the verge of making this new type of coin available to the market, as there are reports of possible full-scale production, which could mean the arrival of major launches in the year. next, as some rumors have already done. had underlined.

This information is based on a report by a display industry analyst at UBI Research, where it is described that Samsung has filed 100 patents focusing only on these new displays over 12 months, which is very important in the industry. , especially since the brand has been adapting this technology since 2016.

What needs to be taken into account for this delay is the fact that nanorod LEDs are a bit more difficult when it comes to handling, as they are attached to the panel in the form of paint and that ends up requiring more care when passing the electric field, as a handling error could cause a short circuit of one of the pixels.

It should be remembered that he does not yet have a correct forecast of the arrival on the market, but, given the information that has circulated recently, it should not take long to happen.