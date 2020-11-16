What’s next for Corona winter?

Berlin (dpa) – Bars, restaurants, fitness studios and cultural institutions have been closed since the beginning of the month. As a temporary “breakwater” lockdown, the measures are expected to lower the corona count again, according to the plan.

Two weeks after it took effect, there are still no clear signs of a trend reversal in the number of infections, but the rapid rise in new infections is also slowing.

Against this background, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers of Federal States discussed on Monday the need to further tighten corona measures. In the end, there were only a few concrete resolutions as the federal and state governments failed to come to an agreement. They should now be taken in a week’s time in the next round of negotiations on Wednesday.

WHERE ARE THE CRACK POINTS?

When it comes to contacts and schools. The government wanted to take a tougher course in both areas, but the federal states initially prevented it. The federal government had proposed to further limit meetings in public space, from now two households with a maximum of ten people to one household and another with a maximum of two people. In the current decision, however, the appeals initially have to forgo all unnecessary contacts, parties and travel. “Today we warned, next week we will have to make up our minds,” Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said after the deliberations.

What are the schools talking about?

Here, too, the federal government had proposed far-reaching restrictions before talks with the states, but initially failed due to resistance. But that doesn’t mean that the proposals are all on the table. “At the next conference, the federal and state governments will discuss how to reduce the risk of infection in hotspot schools,” the joint decision document said.

If it were up to the federal government, fixed groups would be created “without exception” and the classes would be halved, which would also mean a new alternation of classes. According to the government, “larger premises” could also be used for the operation of the school, but during the summer discussions broke down on whether classes could also be held in exhibition buildings. , cultural centers or hotels. How seriously this will be considered at the regional level, this time is open. The federal government is also advocating that all students and teachers wear masks in class and that school bus traffic be corrected.

WHAT IS THE LIKELIHOOD OF NEW COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL CLOSURES?

Unlikely, but the presence operation, as it has been going since the summer vacation, could wobble if the corona numbers do not improve. This is not a closure, Merkel said after Monday’s deliberations. After their experiences of closures and shiftwork and with a view to the future of students, the government and federal states have repeatedly said: Schools should stay open as much as possible. Teachers unions have recently stepped up the pressure and at least called for a return to the switching model in the event of high infection rates. They warn against ignoring the health risks for teachers and students at Corona.

WHAT IS FORECAST FOR CORONA RISK GROUPS?

The protection of the elderly, chronically ill and residents of nursing homes at increased risk of severe corona courses is a particular goal. The clear message is that complete isolation of millions of affected people should not be the answer. In order to increase protection, however, corona testing needs to be dramatically expanded in nursing homes, including new rapid tests.

In addition, a supply of centralized and state-organized protective masks is coming. For winter, according to federal plans, a total of 15 better-quality FFP2 masks per person should be available for “a small personal contribution” – which would equal one per winter week. Bremen has already launched a similar offer at state level. There, any citizen over 65 can receive ten FFP2 protective masks per month.

WHAT ABOUT RESTAURANTS, BARS, CULTURAL FACILITIES AND FITNESS STUDIOS – WILL THEY BE CLOSED AFTER NOVEMBER?

No decision has been made here. How things will continue in the aforementioned areas, the federal and state governments will not clarify this matter until their next meeting next week. Officially, the declaration of the last consultations between the Chancellor and the heads of countries at the end of October that the closures should be limited to the end of November still applies. However, Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) had already given little hope in “Bild am Sonntag” and said he saw little possibility of opening restaurants and cinemas. After Monday’s deliberations, Merkel said that the closure of some facilities in the leisure sector was the result of exponential growth and that we now need to discuss whether or not to reopen everything on December 1.