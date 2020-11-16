Oculus Quest 2 updated at 90Hz, streaming in browsers and more

The target of countless rumors and leaks, Oculus Quest 2 hit the market in September, during Facebook’s augmented and virtual reality event, Facebook Connect. Quest 2 arrives as one of the most accessible solutions in AR and VR, being compatible with smartphones and computers, in addition to bringing a level of processing and storage capacity far superior to its predecessor.

Interestingly, the glasses were brought to consumers still in the beta phase, with some great features like 90Hz playback support missing, and Facebook had promised that a future update would fix all of these issues. outstanding. This update has just been released, bringing the first stable software version of the device.

With version number v23, the main highlight of the update is the 90Hz display mode, which is not only supported when navigating the interface and system apps, but is still present. in games like SUPERHOT, Echo VR, Beat Saber, Vacation Simulator, Job Simulator, Racket: Nx, and Space Pirate Trainer, with more games to come in the coming weeks.

Other news also includes support for 90Hz via Oculus Link, the ability to change the refresh rate between 72Hz, 80Hz, and 90Hz directly from the Oculus PC app, and a redesigned graphics settings interface with tweaks. more detailed graphics performance and resolution in specific applications

The Oculus Move and Gifting apps are also featured in the update. Move works like a traditional fitness app, allowing users to monitor the number of calories burned while using Quest 2, in addition to setting a daily calorie burn goal. Gifts, on the other hand, allow users to purchase games from the Oculus Store and send them as gifts to friends.

Finally, it is now possible to transmit to Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge via Miracast at this link, allowing others to see what is displayed on the glasses panel without the need for wires. Android and iOS will receive streaming support later this month through the Oculus app. Software version v23 is now available for download and should gradually arrive to all users over the next few days.