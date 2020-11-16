Pixelmator Pro 2.0 announced with redesigned interface and Apple Silicon M1 support

Following in the footsteps of competitors like Darkroom, Pixelmator has just announced its Pixelmator Pro 2.0 for macOS. Considered by the company to be the biggest update ever made to the application, version 2.0 offers several artificial intelligence features and its main asset is support for Apple Silicon M1, announced last week.

Pixelmator Pro 2.0 comes with a completely redesigned interface, aiming to make its use a very intuitive experience. According to the developers, “almost all tools, menus and buttons have been updated to make the app more intuitive and fun to use.” Apart from that, there is a lot of freedom for customization, being possible to modify the tool list and their toolbar, and to choose between four working presets: photography, design, illustration and painting.

In terms of technology, the new version of the publisher is built on the basis of Apple’s Metal API, and thus takes advantage of the processing power of the Apple Silicon M1. According to Pixelmator, resources that use machine learning, such as ML Super Resolution, can be processed 15 times faster on the Apple chip. The app is universal, however, and still works normally on Macs with Intel processors.

When it comes to tools, the update features a new Effects Browser, Preset Browser with over 200 of them available, seven new collections of color-tuning presets, and eight new collections of color-tuning presets. effects. To complement the changes, there are several tools that use artificial intelligence, able to enhance photos automatically.

Pixelmator Pro 2.0 Junipero will be released for macOS on Thursday, November 19, and is a free upgrade for those who already own the app. For new users, the program comes at the same price as previous versions: US $ 39.99 or R $ 224.90.