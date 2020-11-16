Medical Adhesive Industry 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Market Size, Share, Global Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors

The rise in demand for single-use disposable medical products will help impact the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The high growth in the medical implants, growing demand for the electronic and automotive application, development in surgical procedures/operations, rising number of geriatric consumers, rising demand from healthcare industry and growing demand for medical adhesives across various end-use industries along with the advanced medical procedures are expected to positively influence the growth of the market. In addition, the mounting healthcare industry in emerging regions and progression in medical device & equipment are creating ample new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the medical adhesive market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the low shelf-life of adhesives and fluctuating raw material prices will hamper the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period. Furthermore, the strict regulations and lengthy approval will act as challenges for the medical adhesive market.

Medical adhesive market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 22.18 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 10.7% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on medical adhesive market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

A new research document with title Global Medical Adhesive Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to Data Bridge Market Research.

Top Leading Companies Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, BD, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Cohera Medical, Inc., Ashland, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Chemence, Baxter, Vivostat A/S, Gem srl, Dentsply Sirona, GluStitch, H.B. Fuller Company., CryoLife, Inc, Dowdupont and 3M and among other.

Geographically, the report segments the Medical Adhesive market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America. Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

This Medical Adhesive report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies.

By Resin Type (Fibrin, Collagen, Others), Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Resin Type (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane)

Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Solids and Hot Melt)

End User (Dental, Medical Device and Equipment, Internal Medical Applications, External Medical Applications)

