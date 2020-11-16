One year in Brazil: Alexa celebrates her birthday and greater public acceptance | Interview with TC

Alexa finished a year in Brazil in early November. During this time, Amazon’s personal assistant has become a part of the routine of many Brazilians, learning customs, accents and habits of Brazilians from all regions, and the giant led by Jeff Bezos intends to keep moving here.

During that time, Alexa responded to over 9 million good mornings, either with curiosity or with ephemeris, and responded another 9 million times an hour. He gave another three million “ good evening ” and told 4.5 million jokes, while 400,000 times he imitated presenter Silvio Santos.

In addition, working with partners, Alexa has also contributed to the movement that popularized connected homes in Brazil, thanks to lamps and other IoT devices that automate functions and make people’s lives easier. This move also corresponds to the first anniversary in Brazil of its main competitor, the Google Nest Mini.

But Amazon’s presence in Brazil was not limited to its personal assistant. This year, the company has beefed up its Prime service, which provides access to services like Prime Video and free shipping on deliveries throughout Brazil, and has also invested heavily in its devices, with the arrival of the Fire TV Stick. Lite and the fourth generation of the line. Echo.

To better understand how Amazon plans to move forward with its personal assistant in Brazil, TudoCelular spoke to Alexa Brazil publisher Tiago Maranhão, who also revealed details about consumer behavior during this first year and what to imagine for the future: “what I can guarantee you is that we are crawling, we are just at the beginning of this age of the voice. It is hard to imagine where we are. We will be in 5, 10, 50 years, but I am convinced that it will be an evolution and the voice is at the center of this evolution, ”he reveals.

The full interview can be found in the video at the top of the article, and you can see the main highlights below.

Alexa implementation in Brazil

We arrived in Brazil in very good shape as Alexa was launched in the United States six years ago. So we took all of that learning from Alexa and got to a really good point in Brazil with all these challenges: we had to make sure that Alexa would work with different accents, different ways of asking the same question – because in Portuguese you would it. there are countless ways to ask the simplest questions – and everything Alexa does, she has arrived in good shape and is improving over time. Alexa’s experience is entirely Brazilian, it is not translated.

Tiago Maranhão, publisher of Alexa in Brazil

Communication challenges

The part of the names that are more regional was a bit easier, the challenge is the accent. We thought the Minas Gerais accent was difficult, and it wasn’t. The first Alexa recognized it very easily. One of the challenges was the pronunciation of foreign words, as people love to listen to music on Alexa, and I like to give the example of Aerosmith, which is a well-known band and has countless pronunciations. […], or even the Beatles, and how Alexa will understand and translate that for John, Paul, George and Ringo’s band.

Tiago Maranhão, publisher of Alexa in Brazil

More affordable smart homes

Years ago if someone said they were going to have a smart home […] we imagined it was something completely out of reality, and it isn’t. Nowadays, there are kits made in Brazil with equipment built into Alexa, which work well and are extremely affordable and with a very low investment you can put out sockets and lights and have a super cool connected home experience. , then people gradually evolve […]. This smart home problem has been adopted very quickly and very widely by our customers, and I was personally surprised, because I thought it would be a much lower percentage of customers who would automate the home, and in Brazil this adoption is very high, and not just the early adopters, it’s people who started using and discovering products and everything.

Tiago Maranhão, publisher of Alexa in Brazil

Differences between countries

A little of Alexa’s background, before arriving in Brazil, allowed us to learn from it. But we also discovered Brazilian tastes, more local tastes. I can say that in some countries, for example in Germany, it gives more direct answers, especially if it is a technical question or a more personal taste of Alexa. […]. In Brazil she would say “sorry I don’t have that answer”, and in Germany she just say “I don’t know”. It’s very cultural.

Tiago Maranhão, publisher of Alexa in Brazil

