Google launches a new version of the Pixel 4a in ‘Barely Blue’ color without internal changes

Google just launched a new color option this week for the Pixel 4a, its most affordable mid-range smartphone currently in stock and expected to slightly warm up the company’s sales in the days and weeks to come.

Named “Barely Blue,” something like “Almost Blue,” the variant retains the same classic design as the Pixel 4a with a rear camera, a single-body plastic finish, plus a physical biometric reader on the back and a notch on the screen to house the front camera.

With the light blue tone on the case, the model has a power button also in a prominent color, here in orange. This is just the second color that Google is adding to the Pixel 4a, which until then only had the “Just Black” variant since its launch in August.

The Pixel 4a has a Full HD resolution display with OLED technology panel and 5.8 inches with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9, in addition to providing a rear camera with a 12 MP sensor inherited from the Pixel 4 with main features like Night Sight, Astrophotography and Live HDR +.

The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 730G, mid-size chipset, and offers 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage. The first information on its successor, the Pixel 5a, began to appear in July of this year, with a launch slated for mid-next year.

The price of the new Barely Blue option remains exactly the same as the Just Black version, costing $ 349 and selling exclusively through the Google Store.

Google Pixel 4a is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.