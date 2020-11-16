Best Nvidia Video Card To Buy | Mobile phone guide

Highlighting each video card

TudoCelular has prepared several guides to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, in addition to other cool electronics to buy. We have already made a guide to the best gaming laptops and now is the time to pay attention to gamers who prefer PC.

Here we list the best video cards from Nvidia to buy this year. Of course, we will also make a list of the best AMD options, so that everyone can choose the brand they prefer.

Windows October 29

Windows October 22

TudoCelular has also prepared two lists specializing in gaming peripherals, one with the best keyboard options and the other with the best mice to buy. You can check out the links above.

Our listing is organized by price, but the products listed below may end up being out of that order for a limited time due to the large price variation. Keep in mind that with the rising dollar, the profitability of some models has been compromised.

GeForce GT 1030

We started our guide with Nvidia’s simpler 10-series GeForce, the GT 1030. It was released in two versions with 2GB of dedicated RAM, what changes is that the cheaper one comes with DDR4 and more expensive memory brings faster GDDR5. There is a big difference in the performance of the two, so we recommend that you invest a little more in the variant with GDDR5.

The GT 1030 is a video card for those looking to play at 720p with some filters enabled or even 1080p with all or almost everything set to bass for good fluidity. If you’re a casual gamer and don’t want to pay R $ 1000 on a video card, the GT 1030 would be a good option.

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Is it worth paying more for the GTX 1050 Ti? It costs an average of 20% more and offers 20% more performance in Full HD, so it ends up paying to have the same cost-benefit ratio as the other. If you want to guarantee playing at 60 fps in more games or at least be sure that anyone will run at 30 fps, this is the GPU to go for.

Is it possible to risk some games at 1440p? Heavier titles will suffer to maintain 30 fps on the GTX 1050 Ti, unless you reduce graphic detail a lot. However, it is possible to enjoy many games in this resolution with a good picture. But if you’re into QHD gaming so much, you might want to invest more in the GTX 1650.

GeForce GTX 1650

If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck today from Nvidia, then the GTX 1650 should be your pick. It’s a more current video card than the others mentioned and offers 30% better performance than the GTX 1050 Ti, coming very close to the GTX 1060. If you want to play everything at 1440p with good quality, this is worth paying more.

The biggest advantage over the GTX 1060 is fuel consumption. Despite the small difference in performance between the two, the GTX 1650 consumes on average 25% less energy. It is also more energy efficient compared to the GTX 1050 Ti, being the most balanced video card around.

GeForce GTX 1660

Are you looking for a good intermediate card to run main games at 1440p with great fluidity? The GTX 1660 brings a nice leap from the GTX 1650 and sits between the previous generation GTX 1060 and GTX 1070 models. Compared to AMD’s rivals, we would have a higher average performance than the RX590 in several games.

The GTX 1660 is also distinguished by its consumption, with an excellent performance / energy ratio. It is at the same level of efficiency as the GTX 1050 Ti, which shows that Nvidia has done a good job with this model as well. It is possible to find the GTX 1660 Ti in the domestic market that offers 10% more performance, but it costs a lot more.

GeForce RTX 2060

Nvidia’s current generation of video cards has arrived with the Ray Tracing betting differential, a technology that promises to revolutionize the gaming world and has already been adopted in some titles launched in recent years. Dedicated hardware supports the effects of reflections and lighting to provide more realistic results.

Of course, that ends up taking a toll on the graphics chip and the RTX 2060 may suffer from running some titles with Ray Tracing, but if you want to try the new tech, this is Nvidia’s cheapest model with support for the novelty. In terms of performance, it is 50% more powerful than the GTX 1650, but its performance / consumption ratio is lower.

GeForce RTX 2060 Super

The Super line is the latest from Nvidia and came to fight the first generation of Navi graphics cards from AMD. The RTX 2060 Super is a turbo version that offers performance close to that of the RTX 2070 in many games. If you’re looking to play multiple games in 1080p at 120 fps or 1440p at 60 fps, it’s worth paying more for it.

The RTX 2060 Super offers on average 15% more performance than the standard RTX 2060, this in 1440p quality, which is recommended for this video card. You can even risk playing lighter titles in 4K without suffering from sluggishness. And the best part is that it consumes the same energy of the most basic, but its price goes up a lot.

GeForce RTX 2070 Super

You didn’t like the RTX 2070 Mini and want to feel all the graphics power of the RTX 2070 Super, you’ll have to pay a good price difference to get a little performance boost. Depending on the game, it comes close to what the RTX 2080 has to offer, whether it’s 1440p or even 2160p.

The RTX 2070 Super is a card for anyone who wants to play the latest games with an average of 100 fps in QHD or 60 fps in 4K. As for fuel efficiency, it may be slightly lower than that of the RTX 2080, depending on which model you choose to purchase. If this is very important to you, go for the cheapest.

GeForce RTX 2080 Super

If playing in 4K is essential for you, then better invest in the RTX 2080 right away, which guarantees an average performance 15% better than that of the RTX 2070 Super. With this card, you can enjoy many games with high frame rate at 1440p resolution or even enjoy more popular titles at 240 fps in Full HD, if you have a 240Hz monitor.

The best part is that its performance / consumption ratio is similar to that of the RTX 2070 Super. Of course, the power consumption is higher in this one, but there will be a less efficient product with increasing graphics power, as it normally happens with more advanced graphics cards from AMD.

GeForce RTX 3070

Nvidia recently updated their video cards and the most affordable model to hit the domestic market is the GeForce 3070. Since this is a recent launch, expect a steep price tag right now. The good news, however, is that the RTX 3070 offers performance close to the RTX 2080 Ti and costs a lot less, which makes it very cost effective.

Apart from the excellent performance, there is also the low power consumption which impresses and offers a better performance / power ratio than all the other cards mentioned. Not to mention the second generation of hardware optimized for Ray Tracing, which guarantees better performance in next-generation games.

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The all-powerful RTX 2080 Ti is the most powerful graphics card in the new Nvidia lineup with Ray Tracing support. Of course, to get the best of the business you’ll have to pay a small fortune, especially here in Brazil where video cards come at a hefty price tag.

The RTX 2080 Ti delivers on average 20% more than the RTX 2080 Super and if it needs to play in 4K. Of course, to power such a raw board, you need a high power source and a spacious, well-cooled cabinet. What matters is that with this video card you will run any game in Ultra HD with great fluidity.

GeForce RTX 3090

The closing of our guide is the most powerful graphics card on the market: the RTX 3090! It’s 40% more powerful than the RTX 2080 Ti, which was the pinnacle of previous generation Nvidia. With this beauty, you will have over 100 fps on average with games running in 4K at maximum quality.

Of course, when Ray Tracing is enabled performance is sacrificed, but much less than what happens with cards from the previous generation. Consumption increases with increasing power and it is not as efficient as the RTX 3070, but it has a better performance / energy ratio than the RTX 2080 Ti.