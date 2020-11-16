Uber and Ebanx announce partnership for payments using Pix in Brazil

Over the past few months, we have seen a slew of information and news related to Brazil’s all-new digital payment system, Pix, coming to market with the promise of speeding up and reducing money transfer bureaucracy. , making everything instantaneous and immediate.

Taking advantage of this new possibility, companies have already started to structure themselves to offer payment support through the new system and one of the first to officially take a stand on this issue was Uber, which today announced its exclusive partnership. with the payment company EBANX.

According to the statement made by the companies, the partnership between EBANX and Uber for payments with Pix is ​​another step in the service integration of the two, which began in 2019 with the implementation of Uber Cash in the country. and will allow users to acquire Uber Cash with Pix, in addition to being able to pay for orders on Uber Eats with.

“With the arrival of PIX and the importance of the Brazilian market for Uber, we want to offer a new payment experience to our millions of users, which is aligned with the goal of always promoting and thinking about ways to make life Easier through PIX will play an important role, as it will be a more modern payment option on our platform, and EBANX will give us the tools to process these payments securely. “

Claudia Woods, General Manager of Uber in Brazil

One point to note is that, according to Uber, the function will be gradually released and should be seen by its users in the coming weeks, thus benefiting all of its users related to the services provided by Uber.