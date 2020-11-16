Two Irish national players test positive for Corona

Dublin (dpa) – Two professionals from the Irish national football team have tested positive for the corona virus.

The national football federation FAI has announced that Tottenham defender Matt Doherty and Stoke winger James McClean have been isolated from the rest of the Irish squad, which flew back from Cardiff to Dublin after the League match. Nations in Wales (0-1).

Midfielder Alan Browne had previously tested positive for the virus after the 3-0 loss to England earlier on Thursday. He was in that game with Doherty and McClean on the team.