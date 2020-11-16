Federal and state governments fight for a course in the fight against the Free Press pandemic

Berlin (dpa) – In the fight against the Corona crisis, the federal government and the states fought fiercely over the coming days and weeks. In the early evening, the group was still working on a common text.

These were restrictions on personal contact as well as the future management of rules for schools and children, as we heard in the margins of the deliberations.

The federal government had initially proposed significant additional cuts in the daily lives of citizens and had withdrawn its plan, for example, to make masks compulsory for students in class before the start of consultations. However, the premiers wanted to defuse some of the proposals even more. It was said in the early evening that this could result in tighter restrictions on contacts worded only as an appeal to citizens. Binding decisions should then be taken next week.

Two weeks after the partial lockdown went into effect, the federal government and the 16 states wanted to take stock on Monday. The number of infections over the past few days has made it clear that the second wave of the pandemic in Germany has not yet broken out. The current restrictions are expected to last until the end of November – they provide for a mandatory break for food, culture and many leisure facilities as well as relatively strict rules for private meetings, which differ in detail by Länder.

In one of the federal states’ draft resolutions on Monday, the federal government’s proposal that children and young people should only meet a stable boyfriend in their free time was missing. And while the federal government originally wanted to allow only members of its own household and a maximum of two people from another household to be in public, the state newspaper appeals only to citizens to be in public. behave in this way.

During the round, according to information from the DPA, criticism from Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) was strong, who had sent the initial proposal for a resolution of the federal government to the participants. During the videoconference, it was debated whether in the future the federal states should first submit their own draft resolution, which the federal government could then comment on. So far, it has always been the other way around in deliberations on the Corona crisis.

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) said that, according to DPA information, contact restrictions could go a long way in reducing the number of infections. We have already seen in March that this is a very proven method. It is important that the group is closed. “We have to broadcast together: the situation is serious,” Laschet said. The head of government of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), also spoke in favor of a binding closer contact.

Unlike the original federal government version, cutting edge schools have virtually disappeared from the plan for federal states. Originally, all students and teachers were required to wear a mask in class and on school premises, but the official version only says that keep schools and care facilities open in teaching opposite- face to face is a “high political priority”.

The federal government had previously defused its paper. As a result, federal states are expected to submit a proposal by next week on how to further reduce the risk of infection in schools. There is nothing about it in the national newspaper either.

Both school policy and regulation in general during the Corona Crisis officially fall under federal states. The great unity between the federal and state governments at the end of October was greeted as a strong signal. The restrictions should be a “breakwater”.

So far, however, there is no clear sign of a trend reversal in the infection process. Health officials reported 10,824 new infections within 24 hours to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) according to information released on Monday. That’s around 6,100 fewer cases than Sunday, but Monday’s value has also been lower than Sunday’s in recent weeks. There are fewer tests on weekends.

The 7-day incidence was 143 cases in 7 days per 100,000 population. The government’s goal is to achieve an incidence of 50 so that contacts of infected people can be traced. According to the German Hospital Association, 3,500 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in intensive care units in Germany, 20% more than in the first wave of spring.