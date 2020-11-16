Play Store Promotion: 123 Free or Discounted Android Apps and Games

A new week has just started and, as usual, the Play Store arrives with a slew of new promotions, including apps, games and personalization items for your mobile phone, some of which are available free for a limited time. and others are getting good price reductions. prices.

Today’s selection has a total of 123 entries, 23 of which are offered temporarily at no cost and another 100 are made available with significant reductions from their original price.

Among the highlights, it is possible to mention Tech With Cat apps, which offer tech tips on topics like recovering deleted file and more, and Swiftly Switch Pro, which allows a side shortcut similar to that of Samsung and Motorola devices, as well as Cytus II games, a rhythmic adventure with a complex plot, and Dead Age, a turn-based RPG set in a zombie apocalypse.

Check out the full list of daily promotions and free offers below: