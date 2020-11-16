Electric Scooters Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

The latest market research study by Future Market Insights (FMI) on electric scooters includes the global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and market forecast for 2019–2029. The study examines the electric scooters market and proposes severe insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029. According to the study and analysis done in the report, the global electric scooters market is expected to witness notable growth due to growing environment concerns as well as its features such as safety and cost effectiveness.

The electric scooters market was valued nearly at US$ 8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to see a gradual progress at a mere ~3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

The upsurge in the production of vehicles with reduced noise pollution, low maintenance, and safety, among others has led to tremendous increase in demand for electric scooters. As the prices of fuel are at an all-time high, the demand for electric scooters will increase further. Electric scooters do not release toxic gases or smoke, which are dangerous to the environment as well as human health. To recharge electric scooters, renewable energy is used, which can help in the reduction of greenhouse gases emitted from the usage of fuel in vehicles. Thus, improved safety of electric scooter will lead to tremendous upsurge in the demand for electric scooters in the market globally.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2705

Noteworthy Growth Opportunities Reside in APEJ’s Electric Scooters Market

Vehicles which require low maintenance and are equipped with internal combustion (IC) engines with which help in smooth operation, are anticipated to drive the market for electric scooters globally. Electric scooter manufacturers are focusing more on improving their offerings and aesthetic structures of vehicles in the China as well as globally.

For the global electric scooters market, the APEJ region is projected to be a prominent region throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption and production of electric scooters in China along with Western Europe, Japan, and Eastern Europe. Growing environmental concerns and surge in no-emission vehicles are some of the factors for the development of the electric scooters market in APEJ.

Standard Electric and Maxi Electric Segments Expected to Remain Prominent

Based on the type of electric scooter, the standard electric vehicles are projected to remain prominent in terms of sales, which is anticipated to hold a prominent part in the global electric scooters market throughout the forecast period. The maxi electric scooters segment is also considered to project relatively high growth in the upcoming years, in terms of the growth rate.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2705

On the basis of technology, the battery segment is projected to hold more than three fourth of the market share due to its various benefits. Standard electric scooters have noteworthy benefits owing to their simplicity and basic functionality for daily usage. Due to low servicing and no expenses on starter motors, exhaust systems, radiators, fuel injection systems, and many other parts that are not required, make the stand electric scooter to stay prominent in the market throughout the forecast period.

The global electric scooters report emphases on some of the leading industry players in the global electric scooters market. Some of the examples of key players in the market are Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Vmoto Limited, GOVECS GmbH, Terra Motors Corp., Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd., Gogoro Inc., Piaggio & C. SpA, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., among others.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2705

Table Of Content

Executive Summary Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Electric Vehicles Market Overview

Global Electric Scooters Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Market Volume Analysis

3.1.1. Installed Base By Region

3.1.2. Replacement Rate and Cost Tear Down Analysis

3.2. Pricing Analysis

3.2.1. Pricing Assumptions

3.2.2. Price Projections Per Region

3.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

3.3.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.4. Market Overview

3.4.1. Value Chain

3.4.2. Profitability Margins

3.4.3. List of Active Participants

3.4.3.1. Component Suppliers

3.4.3.2. Manufacturers

3.4.3.3. Distributors / Retailers

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2705

More from Automotive & Transportation Market Intelligence:

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com