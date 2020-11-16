PlayStation 5 comes out higher than PS4 and inventory is coming back soon, says Jim Ryan

With the launch split into two parts, the arrival of the PlayStation 5 took place in seven countries in North America, Oceania and Asia on November 12, and this week, November 19, it is arriving in all the remaining regions, including Brazil.

To give console news and chat on BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat program, Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), revealed some information about the next-gen console.





Among the highlights of the interview, we can highlight that Sony has seen a “surprised” number of presales. Without revealing any data, the executive also underlined the interest in the purchase of PlayStation 5 in the global scenario of the “roller coaster” which occurs due to the pandemic: “the most extraordinary thing is that it all happened. passed in 2020. The only thing I learned is that I will never do this again in the event of a pandemic.

Ryan also spoke about the launch in two moments. “In a completely ideal world, we would like to launch [o PS5] at the same time all over the world, ”he said, which would substantiate rumors that Sony is having issues with supplying parts for the console and therefore had to split the launch into two dates a bit to secure stock , which was still not enough.

In many of the countries where you can buy the PlayStation 5, we see constant reports of stores being out of stock, but Ryan says the company “works hard to get a significant inventory to the market before and after Christmas.”

The executive concludes the interview by declaring that “this will be a major launch [que o do PlayStation 5], and I think, given the circumstances in which we find ourselves, we can be proud. “

The PlayStation 5 arrives in Brazil on November 19 for a suggested price of R $ 4,699, while the disc-less version, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, will be sold the same day for R $ 4,199.