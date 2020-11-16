Oncology Information Systems Market Global Industry Demand 2020 – 2025, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Business Opportunities | Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, Flatiron Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips

The report offers extensive analyses of the key winning strategies, industry dynamics, market size & forecast, and competitive landscape. As per the report, the global oncology information systems market was valued at $2.62 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $4.56 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Technological advancements in OIS, associated advantages of OIS over conventional record maintenance, and surge in prevalence of cancer worldwide drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in awareness about the benefits of OIS is expected to supplement the market growth. However, high treatment costs associated with OIS and dearth of healthcare IT professionals hamper the market growth. On the other hand, integration of oncology information systems for the treatment of rare cancer types and increased usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in oncology information systems are expected to present new opportunities to market players in the future.

Key Findings of Oncology Information System Market:

Research centers segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Hospitals and oncology clinics was the highest revenue-generating segment, and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

North America dominated global oncology information systems market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%.

dominated global oncology information systems market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. China is expected to grow highest in the Asia-Pacific region, registering a CAGR of 15.7%.

is expected to grow highest in the region, registering a CAGR of 15.7%. Treatment planning systems segment was the fastest growing segment growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Software segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among product and services, the software segment contributed 81% share of total market revenue in 2017 and would retain its lead position through 2025. In addition, this segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025 due to the higher adoption of oncology information system software among physicians to improve the management of patient information. The report also includes the analysis of the services segment.

Medical oncology dominates the oncology information systems market. In medical oncology, oncology information systems software manages, interprets, analyzes, and stores the patient information efficiently. In addition, as the software assists to predict the treatment outcome for patients, it helps to improve the survival rate of the patient and drives the oncology information systems market growth.

North America: highest revenue contributor through 2025

North America contributed about 35% of the total market share in 2017 and would continue to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to factors such as novel product launches, increased awareness of such systems, and favorable reimbursement scenario in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025 due to rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure in the developing counties such as India, China and increasing awareness of the market among consumers and healthcare professionals. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The key companies profiled in the report include Accuray Incorporated, Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, Flatiron Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, RaySearch Laboratories AB, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

