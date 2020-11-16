Xbox CFO says Bethesda games may be temporarily exclusive

Microsoft has it all for the gaming market. Indeed, the company is beginning to give evidence of the strategies to be adopted during future launches to be led by Bethesda. Among these possibilities, there is the inclusion of games exclusively for consoles of the Xbox range for a specified period.

This information was shared with the public by Tim Stuart, Xbox CFO, who did not elaborate on the opportunity gamers might have to enjoy exclusive games on Xbox which is still a big differentiator for Sony in order to ensure a loyal following in the PlayStation, but that there are plans to execute.

Since Microsoft announced the purchase of Bethesda, which is part of game development conglomerate ZeniMax Media, numerous reports of more connected action with the company, which would bring exclusive titles, have been discussed among fans. , but nothing was officially said. .

In a virtual conference, Tim spoke about the issue, making it clear that the plan is to take action so consumers who own Xbox will benefit first and later Bethesda games arrive on other platforms. , because it would not be interesting for the company to keep the titles. on a single platform, after all this could directly affect the company’s profits.

“What we’re going to do in the long term is that we don’t intend to just remove all Bethesda content from Sony or Nintendo or whatever. But what we want is for that content, in the long run, to be the first, the best or the best or the choice. your unique experience on our platforms. We want Bethesda content to appear as best as possible on our platforms.

Yes, it is not a question of exclusivity. It’s not about being – adjusting the timing, the content or the script. But if you think of something like Game Pass, if it looks better on Game Pass, that’s what we want to see, and we want to lead our Game Pass subscriber base through the Bethesda pipeline.

Again, I am not advertising content extraction from platforms in one way or another. But I suspect you will continue to see us move towards a first or better or better approach on our platforms, ”Tm said.

Even with this information, it’s still not possible to get any perspective on Microsoft’s strategy to differentiate Xbox users when Bethesda begins releasing new games.