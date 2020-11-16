Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market to Reach $1,109 mn By 2022 | Benvenue Medical, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc

The Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market was pegged at $748 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $1,109 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2014 to 2022.

Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) generally occurs when the block-like part of a single bone of the spine (vertebra) is compressed due to trauma. The surgical approach for VCF treatment involves injecting cementing material in the fractured vertebra to provide immediate relief from pain and stability to the patient.

The key business strategies discussed in the report help the interested business owners and individuals get a proper insight of the entire market. It provides an overview of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting the industry. It tells about the market size, top pocket investments, segmentation, and key market stratagems that are currently dominating the market. It also shares information about the leading players operating in the market.

Download Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/669

Balloon kyphoplasty devices segment is projected to maintain its leading trend in the global market, owing to the benefits offered by these procedures such as reduction of back pain and restoration of vertebral body height. Furthermore, vertebroplasty segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The key business strategies discussed in the report help the interested business owners and individuals get a proper insight of the entire market. It provides an overview of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting the industry. It tells about the market size, top pocket investments, segmentation, and key market stratagems that are currently dominating the market. It also shares information about the leading players operating in the market.

KEY FINDINGS OF VERTEBRAL COMPRESSION FRACTURES DEVICES MARKET :

The vertebroplasty devices segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The balloon kyphoplasty segment accounted for almost four-fifths share of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market in 2015.

Japan is the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific VCF devices market, accounting for more than one-third share in 2015.

is the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific VCF devices market, accounting for more than one-third share in 2015. North America dominated the global market, accounting for two-thirds share in 2015.

North America is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of VCF devices in surgery, surge in procedure volumes caused by rapidly aging population, and rise in incidence of spinal disorders and impairments, such as spinal stenosis. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow rapidly, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Improving healthcare infrastructures and increase in expenditures in the emerging markets, such as India and China to cater to the unmet medical needs in these countries have bolstered the market growth.

The key players in the vertebral compression fracture devices market are expanding the scope of their business operations by incorporating innovative products in their product portfolios. The report includes a detailed competitive analysis of the major market players, such as Benvenue Medical, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, Globus Medical, Inc., Orthovita, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Stryker Corporation, Osseon LLC, and VEXIM SA.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com