Global PC Server Power Management Software Market 2020 | Real Time Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Forecast By 2027, Latest Report with COVID 19 Impact

The Objective of the PC Server Power Management Software Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for PC Server Power Management Software Industry over the forecast years. In PC Server Power Management Software Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The global PC server power management software market is driven by increased adoption of cloud-based power management software and growth in need to reduce the overall operating costs of managing enterprise network infrastructure among various organizations. However, growth in availability of open-source power management software and lack of R&D activities limit the market growth. Furthermore, continuous increase in power consumption in the IT industry and rise in need to reduce energy costs are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Personal computers and servers use large portion of global information and communications technology (ICT) emissions. Power utilized by them is expected to increase continuously in the coming years, owing to which a great deal of power consumed is wasted. Servers use almost 60% of their maximum power on their idle mode and typically only run at around 15% utilization.

PC server power management tools offer a fast return on investment for companies that seek cost savings and focus on reducing emissions. These tools are expected to be highly beneficial for corporate IT departments, since there is an increasing concern about power use in the data center due to which management of servers is a sensitive issue.

The global PC server power management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment model, it is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Industry verticals covered in this study include public sector computing, financial services and retail/wholesale, manufacturing, telecommunications, services, energy/utilities, and transport. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global PC server power management software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

PC Server Power Management Software Market Key Segments:

By Deployment Model

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Industry Vertical

Public Sector Computing

Financial Services

Retail/Wholesale

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Services

Energy/Utilities

Transport

