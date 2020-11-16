Metabolomics Market 2020 – 2023 Size, Share, CAGR Value, Insights Reports, Top Players, Segments, Application, Industry Analysis

According to the report, the global metabolomics market was valued at $1,572 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,301 Mn by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The report offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global metabolomics market. A surge in the adoption of metabolomics in precision medicine and a rise in R&D investments are expected to facilitate market growth. In addition, technological advancements for auxiliary medical devices utilized for analysis of metabolomics and a rise in demand for quality medications supplements the growth of the market. However, expensive medical devices and lack of effective data management for the profiling of metabolomics restrain market growth.

Metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services to hold a dominant position

Based on product & services, metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services segment is expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment through 2023. This is attributed to the tremendous progress demonstrated by bioinformatics, which is poised to grow even further in the near future driven by the use of robust algorithms and parameter estimation techniques in life-science research and analysis.

Key Findings of the report:

The drug discovery segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The biomarker discovery segment generated the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global metabolomics market in 2017.

China would register the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region.

Personalized medicine to encounter the highest growth during the forecast period

By application, the personalized medicine segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, a CAGR of 17.3%, due to its advantage over other segments in directly targeting the cause of any disease. However, the biomarker discovery segment is projected to generate almost half of the total revenue by 2023, driven by incessant research on finding biomarkers for cancer.

North America held the major market share in 2017, owing to a surge in R&D investments and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. In addition, a rise in usage of experimental medicines and the increase in the adoption of metabolomics for precision medicine fuel the growth. However, Asia-pacific would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in the adoption of metabolomics in medical research and an increase in government initiatives for finding cost-effective treatments for chronic diseases.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bruker Corporation, Leco Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

