Capcom leak reveals Resident Evil 8 details and release date

Resident Evil 8: Village has been made official and exciting to be the first game from one of Capcom’s biggest franchises for the next generation of consoles. Unfortunately, however, the developer gave few details about the upcoming title, but thanks to a massive data leak, there is now a lot of information available about the game.

The one that should be the most exciting is the release date: according to the presentations we got last week, the game is due out in late April. Until then, Capcom has a series of actions planned for those waiting for the launch to stay excited.

Three years later –

Even now that he’s returned to a peaceful life, Ethan’s nightmare isn’t over.

The events he experienced at Baker’s Mansion were so extraordinary that they left an unquenchable scar on his mind.

Visions of the past follow him everywhere, even in this case.

Ethan has broken with his abominable past and can he build a new future with his family …?

For example, presales would start in January. In this one, the game would be available in three ways: in a normal edition, a so-called Digital Deluxe which will include DLC, and even Collector’s, with physical gifts from the game. Bonuses can reach separately marketed items would cost $ 25, and Capcom isn’t sure what it can offer yet. One of the ideas would be the offer of the soundtrack for the game, but I still didn’t know how to distribute it, so my plan B would be to come up with a game theme for the PS4.

In early April, Capcom will begin marketing the game more aggressively, with the distribution of codes for the press review, global and local campaigns, and the availability of a demo of the game three weeks before its official launch.

Some mysteries, however, are still present. One concerns the code name of a project called “Dominion” offered by the massive leak. For a preliminary analysis, this appears to be an online multiplayer mode for the game, similar to what we saw in Resident Evil 3 Remake, with Resistance mode.

Resident Evil 8: Village will be released on PS5, Xbox Series S and X, PC and, yet to be confirmed, on PS4 and Xbox One.

